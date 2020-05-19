MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wednesday is a big day in Connecticut as several different businesses are getting ready to reopen.
Restaurants, malls, and retail stores will be reopening their doors, but it won’t be business as usual.
A lot of things are being done to get people to go out to the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford and shop and be safe at the same time.
Most of the stores will not be reopening on Wednesday, but this is a first step.
After months of being closed, the CT Post Mall is reopening on Wednesday, but things will look different for shoppers.
“As soon as you walk through the doors, you will notice hand sanitizing units,” said Ken Sterba, General Manager of the CT Post Mall.
Signs are posted at all entrances and in the bathrooms, there are now partitions between the sinks. Soon the handrails on the escalators will with sanitized with ultraviolet light.
The food court will only be open for takeout. The only dining will be at restaurants with outdoor patios.
Starting Wednesday, restaurants can reopen, but only those with outdoor seating.
Malls and retail stores can open, as well as museums and zoos, but only outdoors. Some recreation activities will be allowed, and dentists can start doing routine procedures, but that is optional.
Eli Cannons in Middletown is getting ready to open. They’ve rearranged the outside table to be farther apart. All tables will have hand sanitizer and food will be served on disposable dishes.
“We are very well aware that things need to go slow, but we are trying to do our best to make sure we are not the problem,” said Rocco Lamonica, Eli Cannons.
Eli Cannons is also taking reservations to avoid too many people showing up at once.
The mall is limiting people too.
“They’ll be counting the shoppers that come into their store to maintain that 50 percent occupancy, much like you see at the grocery store,” Sterba said.
The mall is also offering retail to go. People can order online and then pick up what they bought. At the CT Post Mall there are 130 stores, but only 20 will reopen on Wednesday.
The expectation is that many more will reopen in June.
