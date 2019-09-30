MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash was reported on a road near a school in Meriden.
According to police, a 17-year-old rear seat passenger was thrown from a vehicle that crashed into a poll on North Wall Street Monday morning.
The teen, who was only identified by his age, was said to be in critical condition.
Police said two other adults in the car sustained minor injuries.
The teen, who was in the backseat, was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.
According to the Meriden school district, the teen is a Maloney High School student.
Maloney Principal Jennifer Straub released a statement saying, "We were informed today by the Meriden Police Department that one of our students was involved in a serious car accident off schools grounds in the community. The student's guardian is aware of this situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with our classmate and his family at this time."
The scene is not far from the Nathan Hale Elementary School.
The Meriden Police Department's accident reconstruction team responded to the scene.
The Life Star emergency helicopter also said it responded.
The crash happened in Stacey Curtis' yard. She is a nurse and knew at first glance, this was a bad crash.
"We didn't really move him, so we just talked to him and just said, 'help is on the way, everything will be okay,' just trying to make sure the emergency vehicles knew where we were," Curtis said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
