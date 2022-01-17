SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man is due in court next month after police say he accidentally left a gun inside the bathroom of a local store.
This took place Sunday afternoon at the Costco on Tamarack Avenue.
Police say the man, identified as James Lowderback, 68, of Bloomfield, called police and told them he had gone to retrieve the gun from the bathroom stall, but it was gone.
During their investigation, officers received a call from a retired corrections officer, claiming he had found the gun and safely secured it in the truck of his vehicle.
Lowderback was charged with second degree reckless endangerment and issued a $2,500 non-surety bond.
He is due in Manchester Superior Court in early February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.