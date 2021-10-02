HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was injured after being shot in Hartford Saturday.
Police say they found a man in his forties on South Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Part of the Drina Club was taped off while police investigated.
Authorities believe this shooting was accidental.
Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.