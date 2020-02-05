GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused in his ex-girlfriend’s death pled guilty on Wednesday in court.
Javier E. DaSilva-Rojas, 25, is accused in the death of Valerie Reyes.
She was found dead one year ago, inside a suitcase along a road in Greenwich. Before she was found dead, she had been reported missing by her family in New Rochelle, New York.
Reyes' official cause of death was "homicidal asphyxia," according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
RELATED: Woman found dead in suitcase died of asphyxiation
DaSilva-Rojas was charged with kidnapping resulting in death, which he pled guilty to on Wednesday. He could face up to at least 30 years in prison.
Police said the investigation included “examination of multiple crime scenes, hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, and numerous interviews of potential witnesses. Additionally, social media footprints and records from a variety of sources were analyzed.”
DaSilva-Rojas is expected to be sentenced on May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.