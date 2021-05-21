MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old accused of stabbing a woman to death in Middletown is set to face a judge.
An investigation into a stabbing is underway in Middletown.
Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Eugenio Vela, stabbed the victim multiple times in a car on Ridgewood Road.
They said that since it was was a case of domestic violence, they did not release the victim's name.
After stabbing the victim multiple times, police said Vela walked away from the car, but police found him shortly after.
Police said the victim drove to the Westfield Fire Department for help and was rushed to Middlesex Hospital. However, the victim didn’t survive.
Vela faces numerous charges, including murder.
Authorities said there were also two active protective warrants between Vela and the victim.
He also faces two charges of violating the protective order.
Vela is being held on a $1 million bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Middletown police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.