MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old accused of stabbing a woman to death in Middletown is set to face a judge.

Woman dead following stabbing in Middletown An investigation into a stabbing is underway in Middletown.

Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Eugenio Vela, stabbed the victim multiple times in a car on Ridgewood Road.

They said that since it was was a case of domestic violence, they did not release the victim's name.

After stabbing the victim multiple times, police said Vela walked away from the car, but police found him shortly after.

Police said the victim drove to the Westfield Fire Department for help and was rushed to Middlesex Hospital. However, the victim didn’t survive.

Vela faces numerous charges, including murder.

Authorities said there were also two active protective warrants between Vela and the victim.

He also faces two charges of violating the protective order.

Vela is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Middletown police.