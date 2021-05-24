MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man from South Windsor who is accused of killing his wife is due in court on Monday.

Tahj Hutchinson, 22, was charged last week in connection with the death of Jessica Edwards. He’s due in Manchester Superior Court.

Husband arrested in connection with South Windsor mom’s death The search for a missing South Windsor mother led investigators to East Hartford on Friday.

As of Monday morning, the only charge he faced was first-degree manslaughter. Police said more charges could come following autopsy results.

Edwards, a mother of a young child, had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Her body was found on Friday in a heavily wooded area in East Hartford.

Hutchinson was arrested several hours later.

Friends and family had been desperately searching for the 30-year-old mother.

Loved ones remember South Windsor mother during vigil SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Family and friends are remembering the life of Jessica Edwards.

Edwards’ body was found near a trail in the Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford, police said.

The location was one town over from South Windsor, where Edwards lived with her husband and their 7-month-old baby.

“I don’t know if you know what it feels like to feel empty, but I feel so empty like I died with Jessica,” said Yanika Edwards, the victim’s sister.

Channel 3’s cameras were there as Hutchinson was taken out of a Manchester home in handcuffs Friday night.

Edwards’ family said they last saw her on Mother’s Day. They reported her missing to South Windsor police. Hutchinson, however, reported her missing to East Hartford police.

Police said location tracking technology helped a lot in the case, but they did not release many details on how exactly they managed to find the body.

Hutchinson is being held on a $1 million bond.