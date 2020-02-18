MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused in his girlfriend’s murder has entered a not guilty plea.
Jose Morales faced a judge in Milford on Tuesday.
RELATED: Ansonia police make arrest in murder case connected to Amber Alert
He’s accused of murdering his girlfriend, Christine Holloway. She was found beaten to death inside her Ansonia home back in December.
The couple’s 1-year-old daughter Vanessa, who is the subject of an Amber Alert, is still missing.
Morales has been named a suspect in his daughter’s disappearance.
"There is voluminous discovery here, which we're going to need a chance to review, digest. I can tell you and you can probably understand from your own review of the warrant, there are a lot of areas of investigation that we feel need to be followed up on," said Kevin Smith, Defense Attorney.
RELATED: FBI offering $10,000 reward in case of missing Ansonia toddler
She was last seen by neighbors on Dec. 1, 2019.
The State's Attorney provided a statement on Tuesday saying, "Ethical rules preclude our office from commenting on a pending case therefore we will not be commenting on the Jose Morales case. However, we would like to remind the public that the Ansonia Police Department is still investigating the disappearance of Vanessa Morales."
According to an arrest warrant, police found Morales' DNA under Holloway's fingernails. They also found DNA and blood in several locations that links Morales to the crime, including in his car and on his clothes.
Read the full arrest warrant here.
Morales has denied killing Holloway, saying at first that he was with a friend the weekend she was found dead.
He later admitted to being at Holloway’s apartment, but said he was in a PCP-induced fog that weekend.
He claimed a group of unknown guys entered the apartment and said someone knocked him out, and suspected they murdered Holloway. However, police confronted Morales about trying to clean up the apartment, and he had no answer.
"We will be looking that over, also pursing our own leads as afar as you've seen in the warrant, there are unknown third parties that are identified, so we're going to be following up on those things," Smith said.
Morales is being held on $5 million and is due back in court in March
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Vanessa Morales is being asked to called either the Ansonia Police Department or the FBI New Haven hotline at 203-503-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.