MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Police made an arrest in the murder of a Manchester man.
The deadly shooting happened in January at a home on Eldridge Street.
Family members identified the victim as Joseph "Jay" Swan.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Ch. 3 spoke with family members who said they were confident the suspect would pay for the crime.
According to police, a man identified as Millard Jackson has been arrested.
He is Swan's half brother, according to court documents.
Jackson is being charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, and criminal possession of ammunition.
He faced a judge on Tuesday and is being held on a $1 million bond.
