HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused in a shooting spree that spanned several towns this past spring is facing additional charges.

Floyd Gollnick, of Southington, is facing more charges after police say he fired gunshots into the State Capitol building back in May.

The 74-year-old man is currently incarcerated on charges related to multiple shootings that happened on May 30.

The list of Southington addresses Gollnick is accused of firing upon includes:

2344 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

376 North Star Dr.

70 Meriden Ave.

750 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

156 School St.

216 Flanders Rd.

828 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

Another location, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cromwell was added to the list on Tuesday.

State police then said that the shots fired at the Capitol building were connected to Gollnick’s shooting spree.

His additional charges include illegal discharge of firearm, first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

The motive for the shootings remains unclear.