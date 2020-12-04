MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused in a Meriden homicide is back in Connecticut.
Police said 32-year-old Davis Omar Roman Villanueva was arrested back in late October, charged in the Oct. 4 murder of Casey Schoonover.
Schoonover was shot while in the area of Foster Court. He later died at the hospital.
Detectives worked with several law enforcement agencies, which led to the capture of Davis Omar Roman Villanueva.
Detective Visconti and Officer Mejias flew to Puerto Rico on November 30 and extradited him back to Meriden.
He’s being charged with murder, and criminal possession of a firearm, and is being held on a $2 million bond.
