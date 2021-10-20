SOUTHINGTON/BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man from Southington arrested for a shooting spree in multiple towns during the spring was served a warrant on Tuesday by Bristol police.

Floyd Gollnick, 74, was served the warrant at New Britain Superior Court.

It charged him with first-degree criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace.

Bristol police said they were called to Crowley RV on Barber Street on May 30 for a report of shots fired.

Officers said they found several bullet holes in the windows of the business. No injuries were reported.

A similar report of shots fired came from Southington a short time later.

In fact, Gollnick was accused of firing at seven locations in Southington:

2344 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

376 North Star Dr.

70 Meriden Ave.

750 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

156 School St.

216 Flanders Rd.

828 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

Another location, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cromwell was added to the list.

Finally, state police accused Gollnick of firing at the state capitol building.

At the time the warrant was issued on Oct. 19, Gollnick was already in the custody of the Department of Correction in connection with the spree.

Also Tuesday, Southington police charged him with four counts unlawful discharge of firearm, five counts first-degree criminal mischief, three counts first-degree reckless endangerment, five counts criminal use of a firearm, and two counts first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault.

His court-set bond was $500,000.

The motive for the shootings remains unclear.