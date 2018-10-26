VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A man accused of abducting his 21-month-old son in 1987 has been arrested in Vernon.
Police said Allan Mann, Jr., 66, abducted his son, Jermaine Allan Mann in Canada on June 24, 1987.
According to court documents, during a court ordered visit in Toronto, Allan abducted Jermaine.
Allan changed his name to Hailee Randolph DeSouza and changed the name of his son.
He got counterfeit birth certificates for both himself and his son.
Mann has been living in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 8 housing in Vernon.
When applying to the HUD Section 8 program, Mann has to provide a birth certificate, which said it was issued by the state of Texas. The state of Texas confirmed that the birth certificate is counterfeit.
Mann was arrested on Friday morning.
“After taking his son away from his son’s mother, this defendant is alleged to have lived a lie for the last 31 years in violation of numerous U.S. laws,” said U.S. Attorney Durham. “We thank the many law enforcement agencies, in the U.S. and Canada, that have investigated this matter, worked hard to apprehend this fugitive, and finally provided some answers to a mother who has suffered with her son’s absence for far too long.”
The U.S. Marshals Service is working with Canadian authorities and Jermaine’s mother has been notified that her son has been identified and located.
