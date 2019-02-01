HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Bloomfield man was arrested after goats were found roaming the streets of Hartford Thursday night.
Keyna Miller is accused of keeping goats, roosters and other animals in filthy conditions behind a home on Blue Hills Avenue.
Miller faced a judge on Friday after more than dozen goats, along with roosters and other animals, were found in a small confined area on Thursday.
The animals were found in filthy conditions, and most were suffering from injury or malnutrition, according to police.
In total, 16 goats, 8 roosters, 1 hen, and 2 ducks were all seized from the property by animal control officers.
Neighbors say leading up to the arrest, they heard animals cry, the smell was terrible, and some even saw goats walking the street.
"Me and my girl, we heard an animal crying. We thought it was like a cat or something and then came outside and it was a goat," said Orlando McFadden.
On Friday, police said the animals were brought to a farm in Wolcott and are receiving the care they need.
Miller was released on a promise to appear in court on Monday morning.
If convicted, Miller could be fired $1,000 to $5,000 and see jail time of a year to five years for each single animal cruelty charge.
this is the animal that deserves a cage.
