SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man in connection to an assault in Southbury that happened on Saturday afternoon.
Police said around 2:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an active assault in the area of 466 Heritage Road.
When troopers arrived, they determined that a security guard was assaulted with a weapon.
The suspect, identified as Adam Voss, was taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, attempt to commit crime, and first-degree assault.
He is being held on a $750,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.