TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman and preventing her from leaving the home.
On Sunday, police said a woman went to the Torrington Police Department lobby to report being physically assaulted over several days.
Police said the woman sustained serious injuries from the incident and was brought to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
The victim told police numerous assaults took place over a two or three day time span. She also said she was prevented from leaving the home and was blocked from being able to seek any type of help throughout the duration of the incident.
The suspect, later identified as Cedric Brown, denied any involvement in the assaults, but based on the investigation, he was taken into custody.
Brown was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, kidnapping, strangulation/suffocation, first-degree sexual assault, and burglary.
He is being held on a $750,000 bod and will appear in court on Monday.
