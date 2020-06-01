ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man forced his way into an apartment and held a woman against her will before trying to assault another woman in the building.
According to state police, they arrested 53-year-old Shannon Irvin of Windsor Locks on Sunday.
The incident happened at an apartment building on Jobs Hill Road in Ellington around 4 p.m.
Troopers said Irvin forced his way into the apartment of the first victim.
When she fled, they said Irvin then went to a common laundry area where he forcibly held a second victim down and tried to assault her.
He was stopped by another person who intervened.
However, Irvin fled before troopers converged on the area.
They ended up finding him in a nearby apartment. He was taken into custody without incident.
Two crime scenes were processed by detectives.
Both victims received medical attention.
Irvin was charged with home invasion, first-degree strangulation, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree assault, and first-degree criminal attempt/sexual assault.
He was held on a $1 million bond and scheduled to a judge in Hartford on Monday.
(2) comments
Connecticut needs to bring back the death penalty- and rapidly execute people with first degree felonies.
How very Saudi Arabian of you.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
