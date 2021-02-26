SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of burglarizing trucks parked outside a metal company in Southington.
Daniel Francis Meyer, 32, of New Britain, was charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.
A Feb. 17 report of a suspicious vehicle at Brophy Metals on Old Turnpike Road prompted a response from officers.
A witness reported seeing people behind the building with a flashlight.
Police explained that Brophy Metals is a hardware and fastener manufacturing company that allows use of its parking lot to the Asplundh Construction Company to park bucket trucks. Those trucks are known to have tree cutting and maintenance equipment stored in them.
Officers said they found Meyer on the property. He told police he was dropped off there to "dumpster dive," which he does a couple of times a week to look for old copper.
Police said he had a metal clamp, believed to be brass or copper, on him.
They also found a Mazda 3i parked just to the south of Brophy Metals. They said it belonged to an associate of Meyer. Inside, they found newer tools which they believe were stolen from an Asplundh truck.
Investigators were able to link the vehicle to a similar theft that was reported in Rocky Hill on Feb. 14.
Meyer was released on a $5,000 bond and given a court date of March 29 in New Britain.
