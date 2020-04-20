SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused choking a woman in South Windsor in front of her young child.
Police said they arrested 39-year-old Winston G. Davis on Sunday around 12:20 p.m.
However, their investigation began a week earlier.
On April 12, police said Davis chocked the victim while she was sleeping. He also wrapped a blanket around her face so she couldn't breathe.
One of the victim's children, a 2-year-old, saw it happen, police said. Her other child, a 17-year-old, interrupted the incident when he heard screaming.
On April 16, police said Davis returned and damaged a doorbell camera. They said he also tried to gain entry into the home.
An arrest warrant was sought, which led to Davis's arrest on Sunday.
He was charged with risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Davis was given a court date of Monday in Hartford.
