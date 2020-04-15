NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police arrested a man accused of stealing food, liquor, and beer from a restaurant over the course of four days.
Officers responded to Soul De Cuba Restaurant on Crown Street Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. for the report of a burglary.
A man, later identified as Louis Angel Ortiz, was found asleep in the restaurant.
Officers detained him and found he was in possession of the bottle of the restaurant’s rum.
Security footage showed Ortiz made entry through a side window of the restaurant several days prior and has been helping himself to the restaurant’s food, liquor and beer over the course of four days.
In additional to eating and drinking at the restaurant, Ortiz removed beverages from the property.
The business had been closed during this time, but the manager’s routine check of the building is when Ortiz was discovered inside.
The restaurant estimated the loss of food and beverages to be at several thousand dollars, which includes an estimated 70 bottles of stolen or consumed liquor.
Ortiz was given a bond of $12,500 and arraigned on Wednesday morning.
