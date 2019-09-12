SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged by South Windsor police for downloading hundreds of child pornogrpahy files.
Chris Lindsay, 40, is accused of downloading more than 200 photos and 95 videos, according to police.
The files were found when a search warrant was executed in June 2019. Police said they searched a home Lindsay was staying at, which was located on Arthur Drive.
Detectives said they seized electronic devices.
An arrest warrant was issued and served on Tuesday.
He was charged with first-degree possession of child pornography and held on a $150,000 surety bond.
Lindsay faced a judge on Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.