WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Four men were arrested after a confrontation that resulted in a Waterbury police officer being dragged by a suspect’s car on Saturday morning.
Waterbury police said they arrested 38-year-old Adam DeJesus on charges of assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, criminal attempt to escape from custody, operating a motor vehicle under suspension and evading responsibility.
He faced a judge Monday morning.
Three other men, Carlos Santiago, 29, Jose Santiago, 24, and Angel Medina, 28, were arrested on charges of interfering with a police officer.
Two officers were called to Richard Terrace at about 5:40 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an unresponsive driver parked in a Chevy Cobalt, according to Lt. David Silverio of the Waterbury Police Department.
Silverio said the man, later identified as DeJesus, was found asleep at the wheel. When officers attempted to wake him, he put the car in reverse.
One officer was struck by the door as DeJesus reversed, thrown to the ground and dragged about 100 feet to the corner of Pritchard Road where he was thrown and knocked conscious.
Silverio said he was taken to the intensive care unit for non-life-threatening injuries to his head. He was released on Sunday afternoon.
Silverio said officers located DeJesus hiding in a house on Griggs Street. When officers knocked on the residence, Silverio said the other occupants, Carlos Santiago, Jose Santiago, and Medina, were subsequently arrested.
In an attempt to escape, DeJesus tried to overpower the officers, but was unsuccessful Silverio said.
DeJesus is held being on a $5,000 bond until his arraignment in Waterbury Superior Court.
Both Carlos Santiago and Jose Santiago were released on a $5,000 bond. Medina remained in custody.
