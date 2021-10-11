EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for trying to ram an officer with a vehicle in East Lyme during the spring was arrested by another department.
Robert Amato, 59, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, assault on a public safety officer, and second-degree reckless endangerment.
The incident happened on April 26.
According to East Lyme police, they spotted a vehicle believed to have been involved in a series of crimes. It was in the exit 74 commuter lot.
When they approached it, Amato got into the driver's seat and reversed the vehicle over a curb. He then drove at an officer.
The officer was able to get into a police cruiser and place it into reverse before being rammed by Amato's vehicle.
Amato was eventually arrested by East Haven police and transferred into the custody of East Lyme police on Oct. 10.
In addition to charges in East Lyme, the Orange and Groton Town police departments also had warrants for Amato's arrest.
(1) comment
Yes..you CAN judge a book by its cover. ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.