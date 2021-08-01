WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man accused of driving on the West Haven boardwalk was taken into custody.
Police arrested Marcus Galberth, 37, at his home and charged him with reckless driving, breach of peace, and reckless endangerment.
Galberth allegedly drove along the boardwalk "with complete disregard for pedestrian safety", according to a witness statement.
"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the citizens who were able to safely capture photos of this alarming incident. Together our Police Department and our Community will continue to make West Haven a safe city," West Haven Police said.
Galberth's bond was set at $25,000.
