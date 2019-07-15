WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- As part of Waterbury’s 9-month investigation into narcotic trafficking, law enforcement officials have arrested Daquan Dangerfield for the sale of narcotics and conspiracy at sale of narcotics.
Dangerfield was arrested in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was transported to the Waterbury Police Department on July 12 and is currently being held on bond pending arraignment in court.
This arrest if part of the Waterbury Police Department’s arrest phase of “Operation Raw Deal.” Police say this investigation is the result of increased heroin overdoses and heroin related deaths in Waterbury.
During this investigation, 52 suspects were identified by police to be involved in the sale of narcotics. According to law enforcement officials, suspects mostly sold heroin. There were 92 arrest warrants for the 52 suspects, including the sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics in a school zone, conspiracy at sale of narcotics and firearms violations.
Police say there are still three wanted suspects from this operation. They are still looking for Daevoungh Ross, Gilbert Gray and Luis Santiago. Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Waterbury detectives at (203) 574-6941.
