EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a woman on a CT Transit but on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the Gulf Gas Station on Coe Avenue in East Haven for the report of a suspicious man who had followed a woman to the gas station after getting off the bus.
The woman told officers that she had gotten on a CT Transit bus in New Haven and was sitting in a row of seats alone.
She said a man, who was later identified as Bernard Moore, was sitting in front of her got up and sat next to her. The victim told police she felt Moore’s left hand against her thigh.
The woman then saw Moore masturbating and that he would cover then uncover himself under a jacket, and even tugged at the woman’s skirt at one point.
When the victim got off the bus, Moore followed her into the Gulf Gas Station.
Moore was standing outside the gas station when officers arrived, and he told police he must have gotten on the wrong bus.
Moore was arrested and charged with breach of peace, stalking, and public indecency.
He was held on a $5,000 bond and faced a judge on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.