MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for exposing himself to a store worker in Meriden, according to police.
Martin Gomez, 24, was charged with public indecency and breach of peace.
Police said a female employee of Ocean State Job Lot on East Main Street left work around 4 p.m. on April 13 and waited for her ride in the store's parking lot.
She came back into the store visibly shaken, store employees reported to police.
The victim said a man, later identified as Gomez, whistled at her. When she looked at him, he had his genitals exposed and was touching himself.
Gomez left the area in a car before police arrived.
Based on his description, however, officers were able to find him a short distance away.
Gomez was released on a $7,500 bond and given a court date of June 1.
