NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A fight inside a gas station in Naugatuck led to the arrest of a man for allegedly firing a gun.
Derrick Duwan Colson, 27, was arrested on a number of charges.
Naugatuck police said they were sent to a Mobil Gas Station on South Main Street on Jan. 1 for a call about an incident that involved a firearm.
Investigators said that Colson had been fighting with another man.
They said the incident moved to the gas station's parking lot where Colson took out a gun and fired a round at the other person.
The shot missed and impacted the ground, officers said. No injuries were reported.
Everyone involved in the incident left before police arrived.
However, detectives gathered enough evidence that led them to Colson.
He was arrested on Tuesday, his birthday, and held on a $150,000 bond.
Colson was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, third-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.
He was given a court date of Wednesday in Waterbury.
