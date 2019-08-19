DARIEN, CT (WFSB) – A Darien man has turned himself into police after being accused of providing alcohol to an underage caddy.
Darien police responded to a crash on June 25 where one of the drivers, a 20-year-old Stamford man, was arrested and charged with DUI.
When police interviewed the driver, he stated he had consumed alcohol while at work as a caddy at Wee Burn Country Club.
It was determined the man had caddied for Blaine Hurty earlier in the day and throughout the day, Hurty had provided several drinks to the suspect and another caddy.
Both were under the age of 21-years-old.
According to police, Hurty urged the caddies to drink alcohol by having small contests on the course, which the loser would have to drink alcohol.
At the end of the round of golf, Hurty invited the two caddies to the club bar, where he provided them with an additional drink of straight vodka.
The caddies both left Hurty, which is when the suspect got into his car and was involved in the DUI crash.
An arrest warrant was applied for and granted.
Hurty turned himself into police for charges of providing alcohol to minors and second-degree reckless endangerment.
He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court next week.
