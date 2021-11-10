WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself in to state police on charges that he sexually assaulted a young girl.
Brian Joseph Webb, 64, was arrested on Oct. 26.
Troopers said Webb had two warrants out for his arrest.
According to the warrants, the Department of Children and Families received a tip in July 2020 through its hotline about the sexual assault of a girl that had taken place in Woodstock over a few years.
The warrants said the victim lived with a woman and Webb at a home.
The victim also had two teenage brothers living with her at the time.
During a visit to an aunt, the victim revealed that Webb inappropriately touched her. She also said it had been happening for a long time.
When investigators became involved, they asked the victim about Webb.
She told them where she had been touched and also described an occasion where she saw Webb acting inappropriately with one of her young cousins.
The victim said Webb tried to make her touch his genitals on several occasions and tried to make her have sex with him.
She said she tried to tell her mother about it, though the warrant did not mention what came out of those conversations.
The victim also told investigators that Webb would give her melatonin.
She described having sex with Webb and waking up after it was over.
The warrants said Webb had sex with her about 15 times when she was between the ages of 7 and 8 and a half.
Probable cause was eventually established.
Webb was charged with illegal sexual contact with an underage victim, criminal attempt sex 1 with a young victim, and fourth-degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16.
