NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of going on a shooting spree through several towns this past spring was supposed to face a judge on Thursday.

However, Floyd Douglas Gollnick's court case was continued to a later date.

Gollnick is accused of shooting at several locations, including homes, a health care center and a church in Southington.

A church in Cromwell also reported damage believed to have come from Gollnick's firearm.

Capitol police said the suspect was also linked to a case where shots were fired at the state capitol building in Hartford.

At least nine locations between the three municipalities were impacted.

Police began investigating the spree on May 30.

Southington police logged seven locations that were hit in their town. They said they even spotted him at one of the locations, on Meriden Avenue, holding a rifle.

Officers pursued him into Middletown and onto the Arrigoni Bridge. He was stopped on the Portland side of the bridge, where he somehow suffered minor injuries.

Police seized a .22 caliber long rifle and a handgun.

The motive for the shootings remains unclear.