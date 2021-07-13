NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man who police said killed a Yale University graduate student in cold blood will appear on court on Tuesday.

The decision of a judge in New Haven could impact whether or not Qinxuan Pan will have any realistic shot of getting out on bail while his case goes through the system.

Qinxuan, 30, is accused of killing 26-year-old Kevin Jiang in February before fleeing the state. The case has been receiving national and even international attention.

Investigators shared some details about how they believe the murder of Jiang happened; however, the motive remains unknown.

Police said Qinxuan shot and killed Jiang three days before Jiang’s 27th birthday and not long after the Yale grad student had gotten engaged.

Channel 3 learned that Qinxuan and Jiang’s fiancée knew each other. They met while both attended MIT.

Prosecutors have not outlined any possible motive and Jiang’s fiancée said she and Qinxuan were just friends.

Investigators said Qinxuan was on the run after the crime, but U.S. marshals tracked him down about three months later. He was allegedly living under a false name in Montgomery, AL.

Now back in Connecticut, he’s trying to regain at least temporary freedom by arguing for lower bail. Currently, it’s set at $20 million. His attorney wants to reduce that figure to $1 million.

Qinxuan’s hearing is set for noon.

The last time he appeared in court, his parents were in the gallery.

