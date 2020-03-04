MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of hitting two judicial marshals in Manchester with his car has been captured.
According to police, 42-year-old Jose Lopez was found just over the state line in Massachusetts.
Connecticut State Police said they are currently holding him on violation of probation arrest warrants. He's expected to be charged later in the day on Wednesday with hitting the marshals.
The marshals were struck in front of Manchester Superior Court on Monday.
One, identified as Sgt. Michael West, will be ok. He returned to work on Tuesday.
The other, however, is in critical condition, according to multiple sources. His name has not been released out of respect for him and his family.
Lopez was in court for a misdemeanor charge. At some point, police said he began to worry that he was going to be held and spend some time behind bars.
That's when they said he ran out of the courthouse, got into his car and started to drive.
The two marshals chased him, but were allegedly struck by Lopez before he sped away.
Massachusetts State Police said they found and arrested Lopez at a Motel 6 in Chicopee, MA.
He was transferred into the custody of Connecticut State Police.
There's no word yet on when he'll face a judge.
The union representing the marshals in Connecticut released a statement.
"Security at the state's 40 courthouses is an ongoing concern," it said. "It's time to arm trained and qualified judicial marshals to allow them to protect the public and ensure the work of the Judicial Branch is conducted safely for all involved."
Well, he no longer has to worry about whether or not he is going to jail! He ruined his life and more importantly, someone else's over a trivial misdemeanor. Brilliant.
