HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after police said he grabbed a girl in the groin area as she was walking down a street in Hartford.
Carey Santiago, 42, faces fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor charges.
Police said the juvenile victim was walking north on Main Street around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Santiago was walking south when he reached out and grabbed her, police said.
The girl screamed, which caused her family to exit from a nearby building.
As the family came to her aid, police said the man was spotted walking into a home down the street.
Police said they were able to find Santiago at the address in a second floor hallway.
He was positively identified as the accused.
Video evidence was secured and Santiago was brought to detention for processing, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.