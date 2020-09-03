ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- A 22-year-old man accused of killing the mother of his child faced a judge on Thursday.
Ansonia police arrested Andre LeFrancois in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Rosali Violet Acquefreda.
He was arrested on Wednesday.
RELATED: Man accused of killing 20-year-old Ansonia mother arrested by police
LeFrancois was charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor.
Family members said LeFrancois and Acquefreda used to be in a relationship, and share a 3-year-old child together.
According to court records, Acquefreda filed an emergency order for custody last month.
Police say Rosali was stabbed several times on Sunday. Her body was found in a yard near Coe and North Coe lanes by the Ansonia-Derby town line.
Her boyfriend says she was very fearful of LeFrancois.
"This could have been avoided. I tried my hardest. I was there all the time. She was so scared of this man," said Christian Federici.
In court on Thursday, it was learned that LeFrancois has no prior convictions, but there were previous incidents with Acquefreda.
Her family says she was trying to move on with her life, pointing out she had a new boyfriend and was looking forward to moving into a new home, but they claim, LeFrancois just wouldn’t let her do that.
“She just wanted to be happy and have a fresh start, but no matter what, she wasn’t able to get away from him and I just hope that he does get what’s coming to him,” said Melissa Acquefreda, Rosali’s mother.
Rosali's family and Ansonia police are encouraging any victims of domestic violence to seek help.
"The Ansonia Police Department strongly urges anyone in a relationship where domestic violence is occurring, to contact their local authorities. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said Lt. Patrick Lynch, Ansonia Police Department.
Statewide domestic violence help can be found at www.ctsafeconnect.org. People can also call or text 888-774-2900.
LeFrancois is being held on a $750,000 bond. There are protective orders, and he's to have no contact with his son, Rosali's family or her boyfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.