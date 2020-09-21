HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of killing an Albertus Magnus College student faced a judge on Monday morning.
Over the weekend, Hartford police made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, a gunshot victim arrived at St. Francis Hospital via private vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Hartford resident Jaqhawn Walters, died after being shot.
While officers were on their way to the hospital, a man, later identified as 33-year-old Hartford resident Jason Stone, called the Hartford Police Department and informed the dispatcher that he was involved in the shooting, which took place in the area of 3395 Main Street.
Stone was instructed by dispatchers to drive to the Hartford Police station, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Lt. Cicero says that investigators were able to seize a firearm, which is believed to be the weapon used in the Main Street shooting, from Stone's vehicle.
Surveillance footage obtained by Hartford Police were able to corroborate Stone's accounts.
The footage also showed that a brief physical encounter occurred between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting.
Stone was charged with one count of murder and is being held on $1 million bond.
He appeared in court on Monday where his case was continued.
On Saturday night, Albertus Magnus College officials said that Walters was a standout basketball forward for the school.
He scored a total of 1,821 points and grabbed 1,167 rebounds during his playing career at the school.
Officials said that Walters was also a D3Hoops.com All American, selected to the GNAC All Tournament Team, and named GNAC Player of the Year.
“For those of us fortunate enough to know Jaqhawn, or “JQ” as he was affectionately known to so many, we remember his beaming smile and larger than life personality, bringing joy to everyone around him, whether it was on the basketball court, in the classroom, or in spaces across our campus," Albertus College President Marc Camille said in a statement.
A prayer service for Jaqhawn is expected to be held later this week.
Grief counselors were made available to members of the Albertus Magnus community.
The Hartford Police Department's Major Crimes and Crime Scenes Division is investigating.
Anyone with any information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department's anonymous tip line at 860-722-8477.
(1) comment
This man turned himself in,I assume with his
perception of innocence,why such a high bond?
This man is obviously not a runner.
