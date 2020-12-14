BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are investigating the death of a woman on Monday.
Police said on Sunday around 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a home on Vance Drive to check the wellbeing of a female resident.
The caller told police that he received a phone call from a man at that address stating he had killed the woman.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 53-year-old Kevin Bard sitting on the couch.
Officers found the victim, a 58-year-old female in the bedroom and discovered she had suffered a fatal knife wound.
According to police, Bard and the victim were in a long-term relationship and there were multiple protective orders in place that prohibited Bard and the victim from having any contact.
Bard was arrested and charged with murder, criminal trespass and violation of a protective order. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.