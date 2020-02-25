ROCKVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of killing his wife in their home in Ellington appeared in court on Tuesday.
Richard Dabate's legal team challenged evidence it hoped to have thrown out.
The Ellington man is accused of murdering his wife, Connie Dabate, in December of 2015.
As his case inches closer to trial, he appeared in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.
One of the items Dabate's lawyers hoped to challenge was information from Facebook.
A judge on Tuesday ruled that Facebook information will be allowed as evidence.
He is also allowing data from a home alarm system, and information about marital discord and financial difficulties.
Another key piece of evidence comes from Connie Dabate's Fitbit fitness tracking device. The device allegedly tracked her movements and activity up until her death.
Richard Dabate's attorneys previously argued that such devices are not scientifically valid.
However, the judge agreed with prosecutors and allowed the data to be used in the upcoming trial.
The judge will not allow data from Dabate's search history, nor the mention of a second one-time incident where he allegedly kissed another woman in a bar.
Jury selection will start on Monday, but there is no date yet for the start of a trial.
