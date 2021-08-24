VERNON, CT (WFSB) - An Ellington man accused of killing his wife way back in December of 2015 will have to wait even longer for a trial.

The judge in Richard Dabate’s murder trial dismissed the jury that had been selected in March of 2020.

Jury selection was put on hold due to COVID.

The prosecutor and Dabate’s lawyers were close to having twelve jurors, and they were preparing for a trial last spring, add in the death of one of Dabate’s lawyers earlier this year and we could be months away from that trial.

"Many of the jurors have scheduling conflicts. They have moved on. They’ve moved out of state," Judge Julia Dewey stated.

Judge Dewey saying Tuesday that a new jury will need to be selected before Richard Dabate’s murder trial can begin.

Richard Dabate is accused of killing his wife, Connie, in the couple’s Ellington home in December of 2015. He was arrested in 2015.

Dabate’s lawyers and prosecutors were one juror short in March of 2020, but then all courts in Connecticut shut down because of COVID.

The trial was slated to begin in April of last year, but now it’s unknown when that will happen.

Outside of court, Dabate’s lawyer didn’t want to comment.

"[Is it frustrating that the case has been going on for so long?] No comment on the schedule. COVID is what COVID is," Dabate's lawyer Trent Lalima noted.

People in Ellington were surprised to hear today that the case is still going on.

In fact, some had moved on from following it.

Man accused of killing his wife appears in court with jury selection looming A man accused of killing his wife in their home in Ellington appeared in court on Tuesday.

"So much has is going on in the world, I just kind of lost track of that one," Dotty Weimer of Ellington says.

Dabate told police he returned home around 8:30 or 9 the day his wife was killed, because an alarm went off.

He says an intruder entered the home and killed his wife in an altercation that lasted ten minutes, but in court records, police say evidence contradicts his timeline, including data gathered by the home alarm system and by Connie Dabate’s activity tracker.

Before jury selection can begin, Dabate has to sort out his legal team.

Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.

Dabate hired well-known criminal defense lawyer Hubie Santos, but Santos died in June.

Trent Lalima was working as Dabate’s lead lawyer, but asked for time to recruit a new co-council.

Judge Dewey said today that decision must happen before jury selection can begin.

"The scheduling of that depends on how fast that attorney can come up to speed," Judge Dewey added.

To that point, this case drew national attention, because it relies so much on technology, such as Fitbit data, the home alarm, even Facebook messages.

Dabate is due back in court on October 5 for an update on his legal team. In the meantime, he remains free on $1 million bond.