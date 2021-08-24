ROCKVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of killing his wife in Ellington almost six years ago will face a judge for a hearing on Tuesday.

Richard Dabate is due in court in Rockville.

Richard Dabate was charged with murdering Connie Dabate in Dec. 2015.

The case gained national attention after data recorded from Connie Dabate's Fitbit fitness tracker was entered as evidence in the case.

The device allegedly tracked Connie Dabate's movements and activity up until her death.

Richard Dabate's attorneys argued that such devices are not scientifically valid.

However, a judge agree with prosecutors that the data will be allowed in a trial.

The judge also agreed that information from Facebook and a home alarm system will be allowed.

Jury selection was supposed to start in Feb. 2020; however, the court system suspended cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.