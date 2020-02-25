ROCKVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of killing his wife in their home in Ellington is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
Richard Dabate's legal team is expected to challenge evidence it hopes will be thrown out.
Richard Debate is accused of murdering Connie Dabate in Dec. 2015.
He is due in Rockville Superior Court Tuesday morning. His case is inching closer to trial.
One of the items Dabate's lawyers hope to challenge is information from Facebook.
Another key piece of evidence comes from Connie Dabate's Fitbit fitness tracking device. The device allegedly tracked her movements and activity up until her death.
Richard Dabate's attorneys previously argued that such devices are not scientifically valid.
However, the judge agreed with prosecutors and allowed the data to be used in the upcoming trial.
A third piece of evidence the team hopes to have thrown out involves information from the Dabates' home security system.
The case remains on track for jury selection to happen in less than week.
