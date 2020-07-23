WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- The man suspected of shooting and killing a teen in Windsor Locks has been arrested.
On Thursday, Windsor Locks Police said 22-year-old Daniel Phillip Baez of Hartford was taken into custody.
Baez is accused of killing 16-year-old Elijah Ortega at Pesci Park.
On Wednesday, another a woman was arrested was in connection with the murder.
Sydney Witchard was found to have been with Baez on June 24 when the shooting occured.
Witchard was apprehended in West Columbia, SC by police.
Police said she was found to have facilitated a meeting between Baez and Ortega.
Police also said she intentionally obstructed police efforts to locate Baez.
Witchard's vehicle was used to transport Baez to and from the scene and was found near the address of the suspect within hours by detectives. Cell phone evidence has corroborated Witchard's actions, police said.
Witchard waived extradition and arrangements are being made to bring her back to Connecticut. She will be charged with second-degree hindering and will have a $45,000 bond.
Police said Baez was located in a common hallway of a building in West Haven on Thursday. Entrance and exits were covered and Baez was apprehended as he was trying to leave the building.
Baez was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He will be held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.
I can definitely see how racism and racial inequality caused this...
When you raise your black kid like their black life doesn't matter, this is the result. The reason there are so many black juvenile delinquents in our society is because blacks are neglecting their children. For every maligned black youth, there are two black parents who have failed miserably at raising their child.
What? Criminal possession of a handgun? Not in this state, with the "tough" gun laws. LMFAO! Dumbass liberturds.
mmmyeahhh.....my suspicions tell me the provided photo is NOT from his HS yearbook photo??
