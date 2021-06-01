NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man accused of killing a Yale University graduate student faced a judge on Tuesday.

After a months-long manhunt, 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan was captured and extradited back to New Haven last month.

Qinxuan appeared at the New Haven courthouse, in person.

It was his second court appearance since he was captured in Alabama two weeks ago.

The last time Qinxuan Pan was in court, a judge set bond for him at $20 million. The judge called the suspect a flight risk.

Qinxuan is accused of shooting and killing Kevin Jiang in New Haven back in February.

Jiang was a grad student and an Army veteran. He recently became engaged and police said Qinxuan knew Jiang's fiancé from their time as students at MIT.

After Jiang’s death, Qinxuan was named a person of interest. Then, police issued an arrest warrant that charged him with murder.

He allegedly stole a car from a Massachusetts dealership, then headed south.

Three months later, Qinxuan was picked up by U.S. marshals in Alabama.

He was found in an apartment he was renting under a fake name in Montgomery, AL.

During his bond hearing, it was stated that Qinxuan may have mental health issues. However, his attorney said he seems fine.

In court on Tuesday, his attorney said he's still waiting for evidence to be turned over by the prosecutors, saying there is a lot of detail in the arrest warrant. However, that's sealed for another 10 days.

He also filed a motion to reduce Pan’s $20 million bond, which will be argued when they’re back in court next month.

“The bond, as set now, is tantamount to no bond at all. If you’re going to set a bond at $20 million, it’s just like saying we don’t have bail in CT. I think its legally wrong, I think it should be changed and I think we’re going to win on appeals court,” said defense Attorney William Gerace.