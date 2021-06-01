NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man accused of killing a Yale University graduate student is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.

After a months-long manhunt, 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan was captured and extradited back to New Haven last month.

Qinxuan will appear at the New Haven courthouse.

It will be his second court appearance since he was captured in Alabama two weeks ago.

Man accused of murdering Yale graduate student arrested in Alabama A months-long, nationwide search for a man accused of killing a Yale graduate student has come to an end.

The last time Qinxuan Pan was in court, a judge set bond for him at $20 million. The judge called the suspect a flight risk.

Qinxuan is accused of shooting and killing Kevin Jiang in New Haven back in February.

Jiang was a grad student and an Army veteran. He recently became engaged and police said Qinxuan knew Jiang's fiancé from their time as students at MIT.

MIT grad named a person of interest in murder of Yale student New Haven police released new details on Wednesday about the homicide of a Yale University student.

After Jiang’s death, Qinxuan was named a person of interest. Then, police issued an arrest warrant that charged him with murder.

He allegedly stole a car from a Massachusetts dealership, then headed south.

Three months later, Qinxuan was picked up by U.S. marshals in Alabama.

He was found in an apartment he was renting under a fake name in Montgomery, AL.

During his bond hearing, it was stated that Qinxuan may have mental health issues. However, his attorney said he seems fine.