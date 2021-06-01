NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man accused of killing a Yale University graduate student is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
After a months-long manhunt, 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan was captured and extradited back to New Haven last month.
Qinxuan will appear at the New Haven courthouse.
It will be his second court appearance since he was captured in Alabama two weeks ago.
A months-long, nationwide search for a man accused of killing a Yale graduate student has come to an end.
The last time Qinxuan Pan was in court, a judge set bond for him at $20 million. The judge called the suspect a flight risk.
Qinxuan is accused of shooting and killing Kevin Jiang in New Haven back in February.
Jiang was a grad student and an Army veteran. He recently became engaged and police said Qinxuan knew Jiang's fiancé from their time as students at MIT.
New Haven police released new details on Wednesday about the homicide of a Yale University student.
After Jiang’s death, Qinxuan was named a person of interest. Then, police issued an arrest warrant that charged him with murder.
He allegedly stole a car from a Massachusetts dealership, then headed south.
Three months later, Qinxuan was picked up by U.S. marshals in Alabama.
He was found in an apartment he was renting under a fake name in Montgomery, AL.
During his bond hearing, it was stated that Qinxuan may have mental health issues. However, his attorney said he seems fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.