MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford arrested a man for starting a fire at a former restaurant.
Police said Thomas Macksey, 63, placed a cardboard box on the gas meter of the building and lit it on fire.
It happened on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. at the former Tilted Kilt on Old Gate Lane.
The fire caused minor damage to the building.
Police said the also learned that Macksey had an active arrest warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court on Jan. 3.
It stemmed from a breach of peace arrest in Milford that happened back in September.
Macksey faces new charges of reckless burning and third-degree mischief.
His bond was set at $3,000.
