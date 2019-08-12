NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of posting a threat referencing a Puerto Rican festival in New Haven is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.
Jeffrey Hanson, 53, of Orange, posted the threat on a news station's social media post.
Police said his comment read “why we need 30 round magazines.”
He was arrested Saturday morning and charged with second-degree breach of peace.
Hanson was released on a $50,000 bond.
The festival happened on Saturday and due a crowd of thousands of people.
Extra police were there despite no weapons being seized during the investigation into the threat.
