HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden man was arrested after police say he had been publicly masturbating inside a local Walgreen's.
According to Hamden Police Capt. Ronald Smith, Officer Timothy Janus was "waved down" by the store manager of the 1191 Dixwell Avenue location around 10:45 Thursday night.
Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Jabron Matheney of Hamden, who allegedly stood behind a female customer inside the store and began masturbating.
Matheney is being charged with public indecency and second degree breach of peace.
He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is slated be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court in early August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.