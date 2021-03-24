NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused of killing his girlfriend in front of their baby earlier this week in New Haven faced a judge on Wednesday morning.
Police say 27-year-old Rashod Newton shot and killed Alessia Mesquita Monday morning.
It started as a domestic disturbance while Mesquita and Newton were inside a car.
Police said Newton pushed Mesquita out of the car, then shot and killed her.
RELATED: Man in New Haven charged with pushing a mother out of a car, then killing her
Their 1-year-old baby girl was in the back seat. She was not injured.
Newton is still being held on a $3 million bond and will appear back in court next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.