NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of killing a Yale University graduate student is being held on a $20 million bond.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, was arrested in Montgomery, AL by U.S. Marshals for the murder of Kevin Jiang.

Jiang was shot and killed on Feb. 6 in the area of Nash and Lawrence streets in New Haven.

He faced a judge on Thursday, after being extradited back to Connecticut.

New Haven police held the arrest warrant for Pan, who was initially identified as a person of interest. Then police secured an arrest warrant charging him with murder.

Following a months-long search, Pan was arrested on May 14.

He was found in an apartment he was renting under a fake name in Montgomery, Al.

Qinxuan Pan.jpg

Qinxuan Pan

That warrant came with a $5 million bond. But in court on Thursday, a judge increased that bond amount to $20 million.

Pan is an MIT graduate and was called a flight risk in court.

He's due back in court on June 1.

Pan knew Jiang's fiancé from their time as students at (MIT).

