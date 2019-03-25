MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- One of the 10 people accused of patient abuse at a Middletown mental hospital started his trial on Monday.
The abuse allegations have since generated a lot of questions involving the workers and patient care at Connecticut Valley Hospital.
The case that started two years ago when 10 staff members were arrested for allegedly abusing a patient at the Whiting Forensic Facility on Connecticut Valley Hospital's campus in Middletown.
Mark Cusson, 51, is a forensic nurse is accused of abusing the patient 33 times.
The alleged abuse was caught on several cameras, as cameras were placed in the patient's room because of his illness.
The patient has been in the facility since 1995 and has extreme mental issues.
On Monday, Dr. Mike Norko took the stand.
"He's a difficult person to deal with, banging his head, some of them flushing toilet and picking up phone verbal violent, yells and screams, racial slurs. Hit, kick, bite other people,” said Norko, the director of Forensics Services.
Thirty-seven staff members were put on administrative leave for not reporting the abuse.
An IT specialist and a police sergeant discussed on Monday how the video of the alleged abuse was obtained, saying it was on their server.
There are upwards of 100 cameras throughout the complex, including in the victim's room.
Sgt. Thomas Ruggiero, who testified, said live feeds are monitored by officers.
When asked if anyone saw anything on the feeds of what happened in “room 6,” Ruggiero replied, “they did not.”
Just last week, another Whiting employee found guilty of abusing a patient was sentenced to seven years in prison on two counts.
Cusson is facing 16 counts of abuse.
The trial continues Tuesday.
